Winter coats, hats and scarves at the ready, we're in for a chilly end to the month.

Winter's back: Mild weather gives way to icy blast from north

The mercury will plummet in the coming days as a cold wind blowing in from the north interrupts the unusually mild winter.

"It's going to be a rather wintry week with temperatures around 3C to 4C colder than we have been getting on average.

"The main theme is that it will be cold and frosty below-freezing nights with highs of around 5C during the days," according to a Met Éireann forecaster.

"Winter showers will feed in from Tuesday and Wednesday mainly in the west and north."

There was also the possibility of sleet and snow over those days.

"We've had a relatively mild winter and this is a return to more normal wintry conditions," it said.

The band Bastille were forced to postpone their gig in Dublin due to take place last night owing to severe weather on the Irish Sea.

As a result of cancelled crossings, the group's equipment could not be shipped in time for the show.

"We're gutted that our gig in Dublin has had to be postponed," they said.

Fans have been advised to hold on to their tickets.

Irish Independent