The country looks set for the first significant snowfall of the year with forecasters warning of cold conditions throughout the week.

Winter is here: Weather warnings in place, significant snowfall expected and chaos for commuters

While the winter has been mild overall so far, the mercury has begun to plunge.

A status yellow weather warning has been in place nationwide since 9pm last night, with a snow-ice warning in place until 11am today.

According to Met Éireann, icy and slippery conditions are expected due to the accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

"Scattered sleet and snow showers most frequent across Ulster and Connacht will occur but some showers penetrating into central and eastern areas at times with the odd flurry farther south," a Met Éireann forecaster told Independent.ie.

Snow accumulations of between 1cm and 2cm are expected in some areas.

Temperatures dropped to as low as -1C last night with a light or moderate west to north-west breeze.

This morning is expected to bring a light dusting of snow in parts of the country.

"The showers will be of rain, hail, sleet and snow and snow showers most frequent in parts of the west and north of the country," the national forecaster said. "There will be top temperatures of just 3C to 6C, in moderate to fresh and gusty west to north-west winds but occasionally strong along coasts."

Motorists have been urged to exercise extra caution during the cold snap.

AA Roadwatch said in a statement: "This morning, the worst affected areas appear to be Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and also Kerry where Gardaí are warning of ice and slippery conditions in parts of the county this morning.

"Including around Listowel and on the Castleisland Rd via Lyracrumpane.

Workers clear snow from a house in Germany. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

"Remember it can take up to 10 times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads. In affected areas, slow down, keep further back from the vehicle in front and keep all manoeuvres gentle."

Emergency services were also dealing with collisions in Tipperary on the N24 at Kilmurry between Cahir and Clonmel and J26 Nenagh West and J27 Birdhill on the M7.

They advised drivers that there were a number of collisions during rush hour and to expect delays.

The N69 in Kerry is closed outside of Listowel on the Tralee side after a truck jack-knifed near Six Crosses and Mountcoal Cross, the road is expected to stay closed until at least 8.30am.

Early forecasts for the rest of the week signal more frost and ice patches, with warmer days on the way through Thursday into Friday, before turning colder again.

"Current indications suggest it will become colder again this coming weekend, but there is still some uncertainty as to the exact detail," the forecaster said.

A snow warning is also in place in Britain while mainland Europe has seen heavy falls over the last number of weeks.

Disruptive snow and plunging temperatures may hit the UK this week, forecasters have predicted.

There have been more than 20 deaths across Europe since major snowstorms started battering the Alps late in December.

Storms caused major travel problems, cut power and buried a number of villages in the mountain range.

