Wind warning issued for three counties as Met Éireann forecast wet Saturday before drier conditions move in

Members of the public brave the bad weather in Dublin city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for three counties this morning as wet and windy weather moves across the country this afternoon.

The yellow wind warning will run from 6-10pm tonight in Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

"Very strong southwest winds with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest near coasts and on high ground with potential for wave overtoppping,” Met Éireann said.

Wind will ease during the afternoon and the rain will generally become lighter and patchier, Met Éireann advised, but it will be persistent heavy at times in the south and southeast.

It will be dry in most places by evening but a further band of showers will move in from the west.

It will feel mild for this time of year, with highs of 11-14 nationwide.

Saturday night will be showery and blustery, wetter over the western half of the country.

“Sunday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with fresh and gusty southerly winds, easing light to moderate during the evening.

“Scattered showers will continue on Sunday night, mainly near the coast. Colder than recent nights, with frost possible as air temperatures drop to between 1 and 5 degrees. Patches of mist and fog are possible in light to moderate, variable winds.

“Generally dry and sunny on Monday, although there will be a few showers, particularly during the morning. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate westerly wind,” forecaster Linda Hughes said.

Monday night will be cold and dry with long clear spells at times and temperatures dipping close to freezing in places. Mist and fog are possible in some areas.

Tuesday will be largely dry and cloudy early on before the possibility of rain and breezier conditions developing in the west and southwest during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from seven to 12 degrees.

The second half of next week remains uncertain with it most likely that a southerly airflow will bring cloudy conditions with scattered outbreaks of rain and max highs of 10-13 degrees.