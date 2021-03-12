IRELAND is set for a mixed bag of holiday weather with drizzle and even heavy rain likely on Mother's Day while St Patrick's Day is set to prove both mild and dry.

Met Éireann said householders, pedestrians and motorists will revel in increasingly fine weather from early next week with some good spring conditions on the horizon.

Forecaster Paul Downes said that while mild spring weather is imminent, Ireland will first have to endure some unsettled conditions with some areas facing a showery Mother’s Day.

But the good news is that, in the space of five days, Ireland will savour a five-degree rise in daytime temperatures as some areas reach a near balmy 16C or even 17C late next week.

"Saturday will be a windy day with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers again, some of them heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms," Mr Downes said.

"The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest with highest temperatures of 5C to 8C."

"Showers will continue to affect the west and north on Saturday night but they will be lighter in nature. It will be mainly dry elsewhere with variable cloud and clear spells, and just the odd light shower. But more prolonged rain will approach the northwest by morning."

"Sunday, Mother's Day, will be a mostly cloudy day with rain and drizzle extending from the northwest, to all areas during the day, turning heavy at times in the northwest and with highest temperatures of 8C to 12C."

"Monday will be a mild and mostly cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, the best of any sunny spells will be in Munster and south Leinster and highest temperatures will be of 10C to 14C."

"After a mostly cloudy start, good sunny spells will develop on Tuesday to give a very pleasant day for most. However it will remain chilliest in the north in light to moderate northwesterly winds with highest temperatures of 11C to 16C."

"The current indications are for St Patrick's Day to remain mild and dry with partly cloudy skies and highest temperatures of 11C to 16C. Winds out of the northeast look to introduce somewhat cooler air towards the end of the week though it will remain mostly dry and settled."

