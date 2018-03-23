The clocks go forward this weekend meaning Spring is officially here but it doesn't look like we'll be feeling the benefits of it until at least April as Ireland feels the chill of unseasonably cold weather for at least another week.

Where's Spring then? Frost and heavy rainfall on the cards as clocks go forward this weekend

Met Eireann has warned of a possible snow risk for Easter weekend with cold and unsettled weather on the cards for the coming days.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged commuters to travel with care given that overnight frosts and potentially even black ice are possible up until next Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected to plague the west of the country this weekend, although eastern counties will experience a mix of scattered showers but mainly bright days.

Friday will be a bright day overall despite the heavy rainfall and blustery winds. Met Eireann said it will be dry in many places this afternoon before heavy rainfall moves from the north and northwest into the southern coastal counties. Temperatures will reach 10C today before a sharp frost creeps in overnight and temperatures plunge to between -1C and 2C.

Saturday will see temperatures rise to 11C, although it will be wet in many parts of the country. Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected for the first part of the day before the rain becomes more widespread later in the day. Northwestern counties can expect a risk of hail showers and a sharp or severe frost will spread across much of the country with lows between 2C and -2.

As the clocks go forward by one hour on Sunday (at 1am on Sunday morning, clocks are turned forward to 2am), Ireland will wake up to another cool and bright day. Scattered showers are on the cards with highs between 8C and 10C. Conditions will deteriorate by Monday with temperatures set to dip again. Rain showers are expected to turn to sleet in northern and northeastern counties.

Forecasters in the UK are predicting a return of the Siberian chill dubbed the 'Beast from the East' from next Thursday. There's a risk of snow, although Met Eireann has said it's still too early to say.

Online Editors