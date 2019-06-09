Where's our June? Below-average temperatures and heavy showers to continue

Last week’s dreary weather looks set to continue as Met Éireann predict below average temperatures and widespread showery periods.

Last week’s dreary weather looks set to continue as Met Éireann predict below average temperatures and widespread showery periods.

The average temperature for June is 15C to 18C, but as we enter its second week, those heights look set to be untouched again.

According to Harm Luijkx, a forecaster for the meteorological service, showery conditions will also continue, with widespread long periods of rain likely.

"There’s no sign of any major change in weather patterns," he said.

"Low pressure is dominating with sunshine and showers and temperatures staying a bit below normal for the time of year so there’s no prospect of any warm weather yet, and there will be more showers too."

The beginning of the week will see a pattern of dry weather emerging early in the day, but showers will move in quickly across the country. Ulster and much of Leinster will see the worst of the rain early in the week.

"It’s going to be changeable and radical for the time of the year," Mr Luijkx tole the Independent.ie.

"For today, although it’s dry mostly now, there will be some heavy showers in the afternoon again and temperatures of 14C to 16C. Tonight will be a chilly night with temperatures from 2C to 6C but it will be dry.

"Tomorrow it will be the same, starting dry certainly, but then showers developing throughout the day. It will be a bit less cold, maybe 14C to 16C."

The rest of the week, persistent and locally heavy rain will move gradually in from the east, becoming widespread by the end of Wednesday. There is also a high probability of strong north to northeast winds adding a chill factor to the already below average temperatures.

Mr Lujikx continued; "There will be showers or long periods of rain most days.

"There will be good dry periods as well, it won’t be raining all the time, but it’s changeable and unsettled.

"Temperatures will be generally between 13C and 16C for the whole week, so no high temperatures on the horizon. You might get 17C somewhere but generally speaking between 13C to 16C is maximum temperatures. It’s one or two degrees below normal for June."

Early estimations suggest that the weather next weekend will remain relatively cool and unsettled with scattered showers and possibly longer spells of rain at times.

There will also be a "good deal" of sunny spells as we approach the middle of June.

Online Editors