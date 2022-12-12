For the second day running, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group met this morning to assess the current weather situation and plan for the days ahead.

During that meeting, Met Éireann issued fresh warnings for freezing fog, while a nationwide low temperature and ice alert is active until Friday.

An “ice day”, where the maximum temperature in a day does not rise above 0C, was recorded at four Met Éireann stations over the weekend.

Here are the latest updates from today’s emergency response meeting and everything you need to know about what to expect over the coming days.

Weather warnings

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange freezing fog warning from now until midnight.

The alert covers the whole of Connacht, as well as Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

“Freezing fog, dense in places, will persist through the afternoon and into tonight, leading to very hazardous driving conditions,” Met Éireann said.

A Status Yellow freezing fog warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath, from midnight until 10am tomorrow morning.

“Patches of freezing fog will persist overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning leading to hazardous driving conditions in some areas,” Met Éireann said.

Meanwhile, a nationwide Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issue until Friday.

Met Éireann has advised that temperatures will remain very low for the rest of the week, bringing a range of wintry hazards including severe frost, ice, wintry showers and freezing fog.

Possible impacts include treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, potential supply disruption, potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines, increased risks to vulnerable members of the community, animal welfare issues and slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation.

Weather Forecaster

Temperatures are expected to plummet to -6C again tonight.

The forecaster said tomorrow will be very cold with frost and ice persisting through much of the day. It will be mostly cloudy in the southern half of the country, with rain in the southwest falling as sleet or snow in places away from the coast. It will be dry for most areas, with brighter conditions in the north. Daytime temperatures will range between -1C to 4C. Tuesday night will be very cold with isolated wintry showers and lowest temperatures of -5C to 1C.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be dry with a good deal of crisp winter sunshine and highs of 1C to 5C. On Wednesday night temperatures will drop back to -6C in places, with isolated wintry showers in the north and northwest.

The forecaster said Thursday will be largely dry and bright with afternoon temperatures 2C to 5C, while showers of rain and sleet will become slightly more widespread on Friday, with highest temperatures of 3C to 6C.

"Considerable uncertainty remains for the weekend and into next week. Early indications are that conditions will turn somewhat warmer but very unsettled on Sunday with some prolonged spells of rain,” Met Éireann said.

Key updates from today emergency response meeting

A spokesperson for the emergency response group said public transport continues to operate but may be a “bit slower than normal” in some areas to ensure safety. The public are advised to check with operators before they travel and allow extra time for their journeys.

A small number of schools were closed today due to hazardous local conditions but the speaking this morning, the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien – who is leading the State’s severe weather response – said most schools will remain open as normal. Minister O'Brien said it will be up to individual principles and boards of management to make those decisions, depending on local conditions.

Local Authorities severe weather assessment teams are continuing to monitor the situation and co-ordinate their responses. It has been confirmed that widespread gritting will continue, as well as ploughing where necessary.

Meanwhile, beds are available in Dublin and other urban centres for rough sleepers, or anyone who needs one, and Local Authority outreach teams are continuing to encourage at risk people to avail of indoor shelter.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has increased emergency bed capacity in the capital in response to the sharp drop in temperatures. All emergency accommodation is provided on a 24-hour basis with meals.

The DRHE is urging members of the public time to make contact they come across someone sleeping rough by calling 01 872 0185 or via the DRHE free app Dublin City Rough Sleeper Alerts. The app is available on both Apple and android platforms. Further information is available on www.homelessdublin.ie.

Public advice

The National Emergency Coordination Group has issued the following advised to members of the public:

“Driving conditions will be hazardous with black ice, freezing temperatures, and freezing fog. Even where roads are gritted, slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for your journey.

“Take extra care while walking: footpaths etc. can be extremely hazardous / slippery due to ice. Check on elderly, vulnerable and isolated neighbours. Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys. In an emergency dial 999 or 112.”

Flight disruption

There have been a number of flight cancellations again today, as the severe weather continues to impact the sector.

14 departures and 13 arrival flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport today so far.

The airport’s authority, daa, said a number of UK airports have have been impacted by the freezing conditions, while snow in the greater London area lead to the closer of Stansted Airport overnight.

All passengers have once again been advised to check their flight status before travelling to Dublin Airport today. Over 200 flights have been cancelled since last Friday due to the extreme weather conditions.

"Dublin Airport is fully operational this morning. A small number of flights have been cancelled for today, while some may be subject to delays, mainly due to weather disruption at UK airports. Passengers should check with their airline for the latest info regarding their flight,” a spokesperson for daa said.