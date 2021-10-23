Many counties will be saturated with heavy rain on Saturday.

Met Éireann have issued a yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry for Saturday as a blanket of rain moving in from the Atlantic will see many counties drenched this weekend.

The National forecaster said a spell of heavy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening may lead to localised flooding in the two southwestern counties. The warning comes into effect at noon today and remains in place until midnight.

Outbreaks of rain will push in across the western half of the country early on Saturday, while staying generally dry in the east, where it will be cloudy.

“During the afternoon and evening, rain will gradually extend countrywide, turning heavy and persistent at times across southern coastal counties with a risk of localised flooding. Becoming rather windy too, with fresh and gusty southerly winds, reaching strong to near gale on exposed coasts,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Temperatures will reach highs of 12-15 degrees on Saturday and will hold around 10C overnight as heavy rain clears to make way for clear spells and heavy showers.

There are also gale and small craft warnings for coastal areas with a gale warning in effect from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head for all of Saturday while a small craft warning has been issued for all coastal waters.

Sunday will see an unsettled mix of heavy, isolated showers and clear spells as the heavier rain moves eastward. Scattered showers along Atlantic coasts especially will merge into more persistent downpours at times, while temperatures will range from highs of 13-16C.

Monday will see further unsettled conditions with patchy rain, largely in the western half of the country, while the east should experience more dry spells.

There will be sunny spells in between showery periods and it will be fresher than over the weekend. Tuesday brings with it mild conditions and high temperatures of up to 17 degrees in an overall dry day for most of the country.

Conditions will remain mild for Wednesday with highs again reaching 17 degrees with just scattered outbreaks of showery rain forecast.