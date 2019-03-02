The country is set for another wet and windy weekend as two yellow warnings were issued this morning.

Wet weekend in store as Met Eireann issues weather warning for three counties

Heavy rain and strong winds will sweep the country this afternoon, with temperatures reaching 10 to 12 degrees.

“Rain along the west coast will push eastwards, becoming widespread and heavy at times and clearing to showers in the afternoon,” a Met Eireann forecaster told RTÉ’s Radio One this morning.

A yellow wind warning came into effect from 8am this morning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo. Winds are set to reach speeds up to 65km per hour, while gusts will reach heights of 100km per hour.

The warning will be in place until 3am tomorrow morning, while coastal areas also are warned to be wary of gales.

“There’s a warning that southerly winds will increase to reach gale force today on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish sea,” the forecaster added.

Sunday will see a drop in temperatures and ‘wintry’ weather as Storm Freya makes its way towards Ireland from the UK.

However, the storm will just avoid the mainland, with strong winds set to mainly be off the south coast of the country.

The coming week will kick off with frost on Monday morning and scattered showers, with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Tuesday will see some sunshine, but showers and wind will make for unsettled weather for the rest of the week.

Online Editors