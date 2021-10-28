Wet, mild weather forecast over Halloween weekend

Nadia and Poli Kosior were at the Big Scream Halloween festival at Mountjoy Square Park in Dublin last weekend. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Grab the brolly or rain jacket for trick-or-treating, as we’re in for a wet Halloween weekend - but temperatures will remain mild for this time of year.

Tonight will see frequent and heavy showers in the west “merging” into longer spells in the east.

However, with temperatures set to sit at around 11C to 12C, at least the heating can be turned off for the day.

By tonight though, the mercury will dip once again with temperatures of as low as 3C and patches of mist and fog will develop with light breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow will get off to a brighter start with some sunshine but this will be accompanied by showers and mostly, across the west of the country.

Anyone living in the east will hopefully be in for an autumnal treat, with sunny weather expected throughout the day and temperatures of up to 13C.

Saturday night will remain wet in the west and southwest and then the showers will spread across Ireland, turning heavy at times.

And southwesterly winds could become strong in coastal areas, with the mercury dipping as low as 4C.

By Sunday, the rain will be back again in the east and north, though there will be sunny spells too. And temperatures will once again sit at around 13C.