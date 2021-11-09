Wet conditions set to return later this week before turning dry for the weekend

Wet conditions are set to return later this week before turning dry for the weekend.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said temperatures will drop back to 3C tonight.

“Tonight, there will be overall a lot of dry weather for most. There will be a bit of rain down over the south of the country and that will linger for a while. Further north there will be some good clear spells,” she said.

“It will get quite cool over the northern half of the country with temperatures dropping back to about 3C in some parts particularly Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster.

“Elsewhere and further south temperatures will range between 5C and 7C so not the coolest night overall.”

Some mist and fog will also form overnight and will linger into tomorrow morning.

Ms Kealy said Wednesday will be a mostly dry day once the mist clears in the morning with highest temperatures of 10C to 12C.

“Tomorrow will be a pretty decent day overall with a good deal of dry weather and some sunny spells breaking through too as the mist and fog clears off,” she said.

“There will be some cloud in the south and southwest into tomorrow evening and that will bring some patchy drizzle.”

Conditions will turn unsettled on Thursday with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

“Then looking forward into the end of the week, we do have a bit of a change on our hands. Thursday won’t start too bad, but it will turn wetter and windier Thursday evening and night,” Ms Kealy said.

It will turn increasingly windy with fresh to strong and gusty south or southeast winds developing and gales on western coasts by evening.

It will also be wet and windy on Thursday night with outbreaks of rain and strong and gusty south or southwest winds with gales along the coast. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

The rain forecast for Thursday night will bring milder conditions towards the end of the week.

She added: “There will be widespread rain during the night and into Friday morning with strong winds in places.”

It looks set to be a blustery day on Friday with outbreaks of rain in many areas during the morning with highest temperatures of 11C to 13C.

It will become mostly dry overnight with just isolated showers and lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Saturday is expected to be a predominantly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and highest temperatures of 11C to 13C in moderate northerly breezes.

Ms Kealy added: “As we move into the weekend things will turn more settled again. It will be a pretty dry weekend with some bright or sunny spells and temperatures in the low teens.”