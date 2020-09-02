Wet conditions nationwide as Status Yellow weather warning issued for four counties

A YELLOW weather warning has been issued with up to 35mm of rain and spot flooding possible today.

The rainfall warning, which will affect Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Mayo, became active from 5am and is in place until 5pm.

It will rain across the country today with Met Eireann forecasting wet weather in many places but mainly across the north of the country where there’s a risk of spot flooding.

A forecaster said: “ It will become drier across much of Leinster and Munster for a time during this afternoon and early evening before a further spell of rain moves in later this evening or early tonight.

Despite the rain, temperatures could reach as high as 17 to 22C with moderate to fresh southerly winds and hill and coast mist.

Scattered showers are set to continue in the north west tonight but rain will clear in the south east.

And by tomorrow the country is expected to welcome a bright and sunny day with spells of scattered showers, according to forecasters.

Temperatures could reach between 16 and 19C.

Online Editors