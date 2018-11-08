Forecasters have issued a number of weather warnings for the next 24 hours.

'Wet and very windy' - forecasters issue number of weather warnings for Friday

Met Éireann have published details on three separate Status Yellow warnings, which came into effect in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade have also issued a warning alongside the weather forecast, appealing for people to secure any outdoor furniture or trampolines.

"There is a Status Yellow wind and rain warning in place from 0600 tomorrow morning," they wrote.

"Please take the opportunity to secure any outdoor furniture, trampolines etc."

Met Éireann forecaster Harm Luijkx said Friday is expected to be "wet and very windy", with winds increasing to gusts on the east and south coast.

"Rain will spread to all areas on Friday," he said, "while Saturday and Sunday will have mixed sunny spells and showers."

The wind warning for Munster and Connacht came into effect at 4am on Friday morning and will remain in place until 3pm.

It reads; "Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr. Gusts will exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southwest."

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for 13 counties in the east and south, including; Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning also came into effect at 6am Friday morning and will remain in place until 6pm Friday.

Heavy rain are expected to lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40mm - but forecasters warned it may exceed these limits in mountainous areas.

Finally, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Leinster and counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The winds are expected to reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr.

This warning is valid from 8am on Friday morning and remains in place until 7pm on Friday evening.

