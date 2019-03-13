West is battered by Storm Gareth

A mammoth clean-up begins this morning after Storm Gareth battered parts of the country and left homes without power.

The epicentre of the storm was last night felt in Co Donegal, as Malin Head weather station reported wind gusts of 120kmh.

And Met Éireann said it expected the "most violent gusts" to take place overnight.

Forecaster Siobhán Ryan told the Irish Independent that the "best advice" last night was to "stay at home", as counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo braced amid a Status Orange wind warning.

Ms Ryan also warned commuters not to be complacent this morning and urged people to be prepared for the remnants of Storm Gareth.

This was echoed by the AA, which asked drivers and pedestrians to stay aware as they make journeys to work and school. Maintenance workers were expecting a long night ahead and teams were on standby into this morning to fix power outages.

Forecaster Ms Ryan said: "The north west and coastal counties, particularly in those regions, are worst affected by Storm Gareth.

"The main feature is its sustained winds, increasing in speed and force since midday.

"It won't be until [Wednesday] morning that it will ease down.

"It will stay blustery throughout the day, though the worst of the weather will be over.

"There's an Orange level in the north and north west and Donegal is getting hit the worst.

"It's particularly windy up there, it's hitting the high end of an orange warning.

"The threshold is being reached in Donegal."

Met Éireann said the orange warning would last until 9am today and it was likely to be graded down into a yellow warning until midday. "But people still need to be on guard," Ms Ryan said.

"There is likely to be debris from the previous night and we may have witnessed severe and damaging gusts overnight.

"In these winds, it is difficult enough to drive. And at least, if the worst gusts take place overnight, which is what we expect, most people are home and that becomes a night time event."

Conor Faughnan, from the AA, said he would be watching the storm's progression.

"Donegal and Sligo are badly affected by the storm and down south in Galway, where the storm has bit more than expected.

"Drivers and pedestrians need to remember these are strong gusts, as predicted. Wednesday is a day to be very careful on the road.

"The storm may have passed but there is likely to be debris, particularly on secondary roads."

Sligo County Council tweeted last night that a tree was down on the N15 half a kilometre from the Sligo side of Grange.

The council said its repair crew were on route to move the tree.

The Status Yellow warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon, will remain in place until noon today.

