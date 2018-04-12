We're in for another wet weekend - but there's good news on the way

Independent.ie

It has been a long winter - with it now totalling eight months since temperatures rose above a mild 20 degrees Celsius.

https://www.independent.ie/weather/were-in-for-another-wet-weekend-but-theres-good-news-on-the-way-36801849.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36778849.ece/c6b28/AUTOCROP/h342/rain.jpg