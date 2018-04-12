We're in for another wet weekend - but there's good news on the way
It has been a long winter - with it now totalling eight months since temperatures rose above a mild 20 degrees Celsius.
The country is itching for some sunshine but, although the future looks bright with rising temperatures, there is still a lot of rain on the cards for the weekend ahead.
Temperatures on Friday will top 13 degrees, while parts of the country will hit 14 degrees on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday will be another dull day, with rain in the south. Conditions will improve in other parts of the country, with better spells of sunshine further north.
Met Éireann forecasters are predicting temperatures to average between 10 and 13 degrees on Sunday, but it will be yet another wet and rainy day.
Kicking off next week, Monday will start out wet and rainy as well but hopes for better weather will arise as it clears up and becomes dry later on in the day.
The weather appears to be improving for the rest of the week with rising temperatures, but scattered showers will remain around the country.
Online Editors