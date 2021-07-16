Weekend set to sizzle with highs of 28C after Friday was hottest day of the year so far

IRELAND will sizzle in a mini-heatwave as Met Éireann warned that temperatures could soar to 27C or even 28C over the next two days with exceptionally humid conditions overnight.

Today was the hottest day of the year so far, with Mount Dillon in Roscommon recording 27.1C, the national forecaster said. This beat the year’s previous high of 25.6C in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on 13 June.

With tens of thousands set to flock to beach resorts and beauty spots, Gardaí urged people to drive with care - and to allow time for journeys and social-distancing.

More than 500,000 people are expected to travel to beach resorts, lakes and rivers this weekend to avail of the sunshine.

Gardaí urged motorists to drive with care given the busy roads and the large numbers of cyclists and motorbikers now on Irish routes.

Water Safety Ireland (WSI) and the Coast Guard appealed to people to be careful by the sea, lakes and rivers.

WSI urged people to adhere to safe swimming guidelines and, if at the sea, to swim at beaches with lifeguards on duty.

Home supply stores reported a surge in sales of barbecues as families unable to travel for staycations decided to make the best of the weekend in their back-gardens.

The good news is that the spell of dry weather and glorious sunshine will continue until Wednesday.

Saturday and Sunday will see the best of the weather with the mercury potentially hitting 28C in some sheltered inland areas.

The sunshine was delivered thanks to a high pressure zone from the Azores which is being held over Ireland by a bend or sweep in the jet stream.

"It will be very warm and humid on Saturday and the highest temperatures generally will range from 23C to 27C, slightly less warm at the coast as sea breezes develop there,” Met Éireann said.

"Saturday night will prove very mild night temperatures remaining above 14C across much of Leinster and east Munster, and not falling below 11C to 13C elsewhere.

"There will be clear skies in most areas, cloudier in the far north and northwest and mist and fog will form in light northerly or variable breezes."

Sunday will again prove a scorcher with temperatures in the east and south again soaring close to 27C or even 28C.

However, some northern areas may see cloud cover and the risk of morning drizzle.

"Monday will be dry in most areas with sunny spells and light easterly breezes, but it will be cloudier in the north and a few light showers will likely break out too." "It will continue to be very warm with highs of 22C to 26C, cooler near northern and eastern coasts due to light easterly breezes."

"Monday night will be another mild night with mainly clear skies and temperatures will not fall below 13C to 16C."

"Tuesday will be another mostly dry and sunny day with light easterly winds and very warm again for most places with highs of 22C to 26C."

"It will be dry and clear overnight with temperatures similar to Monday night, remaining in the mid to high teens largely but a little cooler across Ulster."

Wednesday is also expected to be dry and sunny but showers could emerge on Thursday as the Azores High begins to weaken.