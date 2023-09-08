Weather: Weekend temperatures to climb to 28C but thundery showers are on the way

The country is set to bask in glorious warm weather on Friday before temperatures fall throughout the weekend with thundery showers on the way.

Met Éireann have forecast very warm weather for the weekend ahead with temperatures reaching up to 28C on Friday in some parts.

The national broadcaster said it will be “very warm” on Friday, with temperatures ranging between 24C-28C, with the possibility of it being higher in a few places.

Some mist and fog will clear leading mostly to dry weather with sunny spells, while some thunderstorms are expected further inland throughout the day.

Saturday will bring both sunny spells and well scattered showers, some of which will be heavy with “isolated thunderstorms” possible.

Mist or fog may affect some coastal areas around the country, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures of 21C to 26C are expected along with light southwest or variable winds.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be another warm day with sunny spells and showers.

Ireland's weather forecast

However, some heavy thunderstorms and spot flooding could be possible.

It is not expected to be as warm as previous days.

The temperature range for the day will vary between 19C to 24C, with light variable breezes.

Temperatures are due to drop again from Monday, signalling an end of the good weather and sunshine seen this weekend.