Weather warning: Schools may close as snow and ice to cause 'significant disruption' to morning travel

Gurusa Geraldo holds her son Conor (3) in Massey Woods during heavy snow in Dublin. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Caelum Killeen and Dylan Griffin have fun on sleds and bodyboards in the snow at Lissycasey, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Schools might have to close and motorists have been warned of treacherous driving conditions as some areas could see record snowfalls for March.

The combination of snow and widespread black ice this morning will cause widespread.

Temperatures were forecast to plummet to close to -5C in some inland areas overnight, with heavy snowfalls across parts of Leinster and Ulster.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to make only essential journeys.

Some areas could face up to 13cm of snow, but the Arctic spell will not rival Storm Emma, which, combined with the Beast from the East, led to between 30cm and 69cm of snow between February 27 and March 4, 2018.

The heaviest daily snowfall from Storm Emma was on March 3, when Glenmacnass in Wicklow recorded 69cm.

Homelessness charities moved to increase bed capacity at their emergency shelters because of the threat posed by the conditions.

Keith Leonard, director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), warned that “significant disruption” was expected for primary and secondary schools today.

“Conditions are going to be difficult, with significant accumulations of snow, so it will be very disruptive in some areas,” he said.

“School transport operators will travel the routes on Friday morning and assess the local road conditions.

“They will only operate school transport services where it is safe to do so – there could be significant disruption to schools on Friday.”

More than 500 lorries were out gritting and salting roads yesterday evening as Transport Infrastructure Ireland and local councils made plans.

Read More

“Conditions like these can be challenging to treat with intermittent rainfall-snow and freezing weather likely between salting treatments that may result in icy conditions,” a council official said.

“There is also the risk that rain and snow washes off some of the salting treatments.”

Met Éireann issued a Status Orange snow and ice warning for 17 counties, including all of Leinster, until 10am today.

A Status Yellow snow and ice alert remains in place for the entire country until noon.

While the worst of the snow and ice hit the mid-west yesterday, Leinster was expected to get heavy snowfall and a particularly severe frost overnight into today, making driving conditions in some areas hazardous.

Met Éireann warned that the thaw will not begin until tomorrow evening as milder, wetter conditions spread over the country, with temperatures on Sunday expected to climb to 14C.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy warned that the Arctic blast was a significant weather event and urged people to take care.

“People need to realise that rain and sleet falling on Thursday afternoon for many areas will likely turn to snow overnight,” he said.

“What we expect over much of Connacht, Clare, Ulster and north Leinster for Thursday evening and into early Friday morning is for this rain and sleet to turn into snow.

“There is also going to be a very significant, very severe frost overnight, which will mean conditions will be quite treacherous on Friday morning. Strong winds may also result in some drifting of the snow.”

Expand Close Gurusa Geraldo holds her son Conor (3) in Massey Woods during heavy snow in Dublin. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gurusa Geraldo holds her son Conor (3) in Massey Woods during heavy snow in Dublin. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Some weather stations have never recorded more than 13cm of snowfall for March since records began in 1961.

The Department of Education said the decision to close schools rested entirely with local management.

“Any decision to close is taken in the interest of child safety, having assessed the local risks and having consulted, as appropriate, with school transport operators,” a spokesman said.

Limerick and Clare were particularly badly hit yesterday, and motorists faced blizzard-like conditions in some areas.

Some roads in Clare, Limerick, north Tipperary and south Galway were described as impassable due to snow.

Several trucks and buses – including a Bus Éireann vehicle – skidded off roads and a number of schools in Limerick and Clare were closed.

Motorists making essential journeys were urged to have warm clothing in their car and a charged mobile phone in case of any disruption.

Elderly support groups including Alone and Age Action urged people to check on pensioners in their area, particularly those who are living alone.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive said it had put its cold weather strategy in place, with shelter beds available.