Temperatures will remain cool for the weekend ahead - but there is a return to slightly milder weather on the horizon.

Weather warning remains in place - with 'risk of spot flooding and thunder' in some areas

It's expected to be mainly dry in the north with sunny spells today, but showers are due to hit the southern half of the country, according to Met Éireann.

Forecaster Siobhan Ryan spoke as the Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Cork and Waterford. The weather warning remains in place until early Saturday morning.

Ms Ryan said the southern and eastern counties can expect yet more rain this weekend, but the rest of the country can bank on dry weather.

Speaking to RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, Ms Ryan also said it's another "cool" weekend ahead.

"The rainfall warning still stands for Cork and Waterford, but we can expect reasonably dry weather this weekend," she said.

"Today will be mostly cloudy, with scattered rain. These will be heavy and persistent in the south and there will be a risk of spot flooding and thunder.

"Showery rain will affect southern and eastern counties again tomorrow, and temperatures will remain between six and 10 degrees."

Sunday is also expected to be a cool day, the forecaster predicted, with fresh breezes along the Atlantic coast.

Next week, there is expected to be a return to milder temperatures - but it is also expected to be wet and windy midweek.

Online Editors