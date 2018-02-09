Showers of rain, sleet and snow are set to continue for the first half of the day as Met Éireann issue another weather warning.

Weather warning: Rain, sleet and snow on the cards for the weekend

The snow-ice warning was issued for the whole country last night and is in effect from 5am to noon today.

Met Éireann said scattered snow showers may lead to accumulations of up to 3cm. Their latest forecast predicts the afternoon to feature showers of mainly rain and sleet, but they will become more isolated.

Sunny spells are also expected. Motorists have been warned to watch out for slippery paths and roads due to an accumulation of ice.

Temperatures will also plunge, with lows of -2C leading to a widespread frost and icy stretches on the roads. Overall, Friday will be cold, with afternoon temperatures set to be no higher than 6C.

The outlook for the weekend is for more of the same, with wintry showers, ice and frost expected. Saturday will be wet and windy but it will turn colder on Saturday night with sleet and snow forecast.

Sunday will be "raw" with more wintry showers on the way, especially in the west of the country.

The east will be brighter but it will be cold too, with temperatures only hitting 5C.

Met Eireann say winds will make it feel even colder. Sunday night will also bring yet another widespread 'sharp to severe' frost.

Online Editors