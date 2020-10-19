Weather warning: Met Éireann issues a Status Yellow alert amid fears of flash-flooding

In the spotlight: A lone stag finds a peaceful moment at sunrise in the Phoenix Park, Dublin yesterday. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Householders and commuters have been warned of heavy rainfall during the week ahead, with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow alert amid fears of flash flooding.

The alert covers all of the Republic and five of the six counties in Northern Ireland.

It came into force at midnight and will remain in place until 7pm tomorrow.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have urged people to drive with care given the challenging conditions - with everyone also urged to comply with public health guidelines over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Met Éireann said some of the downpours would be exceptionally heavy this week.

"Persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain will cross the country beginning on Sunday night through to Tuesday evening," a spokesperson said.

"While some areas will remain below (Status Yellow) warning levels, there is a risk of localised spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where accumulations are expected to be highest."

The forecast is for a very unsettled week with spells of heavy rainfall and overnight temperatures sinking close to freezing.

"Monday will be a cloudy, wet and breezy day while persistent rain across the southwest early in the morning will spread to nearly all parts of the country by late morning and will be heavy at times, especially in the west and north," according to Met Éireann.

"Heavy and persistent rain in northern areas on Tuesday morning is expected to clear away to the north during the morning, but through the rest of the day further outbreaks of heavy rain are forecast to move north-eastwards across the country as the low pressure system tracks over Ireland.

"Wednesday will be a cooler day with moderate to fresh northerly winds, strong along western and northern coasts for a time and highest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

"Wednesday night will be cold, dry and clear with frost likely in many areas and lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C."

Thursday and Friday will see further showers.

