Weather warning issued for all counties ahead of intense rainfall to hit this evening

Met Eireann has issue rainfall warning to cover the entire country ahead of "intense" rainfall expected to hit tonight.

The Status Yellow Rainfall warning for all of Ireland is valid from 9pm tonight to 9pm tomorrow.

Forecasters warn the heavy showers are expected to plummet down at times Monday night and on Tuesday with 30 to 50 mm of rain to fall, resulting in surface flooding.

The downpours bring could cause river flooding also.

Conditions will be very wet and windy tonight with heavy, persistent rainfall and winds will become strong and gusty, possibly reaching gale force along parts of the south and southwest later.

Meanwhile, a status Yellow wind warning for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford comes into place from 6am on Tuesday to 7pm that night.

Tuesday will bring heavy winds as strong winds reach widespread mean speeds between 50 and 65kmph and gusts between 90 and 110kmph.

The torrential downpours will continue on Tuesday, bringing a continued risk of flooding.

There will be some mild sunny spells too and highest temperatures will reach of 16 to 20 degrees.

Online Editors