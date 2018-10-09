A storm currently brewing in the Atlantic could batter the country with gusts of up to 150kmh later this week.

Weather warning issued as Atlantic storm 'could batter country with gusts of up to 150km/h'

A status yellow weather warning is in place nationwide from Thursday October 11 at 23:00 until Saturday October 13 at 21:00.

Met Eireann said that a spell of wet and stormy weather is expected on Thursday night and Friday morning as a deep depression tracks northwards to the west of Ireland.

A status yellow warning is in place as there is the risk of damaging gusts and coastal flooding in the west and north-west.

Met Eireann said the stormy weather will extend to the east and south later on Friday and into Saturday.

Galway City Council's weather assessment team met yesterday to assess the approaching storm.

A spokesperson said the western county was experiencing a period of "very high astronomical spring tides", which would last until Thursday.

But it's not all bad news for this week, with temperatures tomorrow expected to reach up to 21C before the storm hits.

Warning of the storm brewing on Thursday into Friday, Met Éireann said: "Strong to gale force southerly winds could potentially give some damaging gusts, especially in the west."

Cathal Nolan, of Midland Weather Channel, said: "While there remains a level of uncertainty regarding the exact track and strength of the storm, it does look as though south-western, western and northern coastal counties will see the very worst of the conditions."

