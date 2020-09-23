Weather warning in place for three counties as gusts of up to 110kmph set to batter Ireland

While much of Europe basks in a heatwave, Ireland has, until this weekend anyway, been experiencing a period of unusually wet, cold and dull weather

Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for three counties ahead of heavy winds that are set to batter the country today.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Cork and Kerry will be in place from 11pm tonight until 12pm on Thursday.

Met Eireann is warning of very windy conditions developing in parts of Munster with southerly winds veering west to northwest reaching mean speeds of 55-65 kmph at times, and gusts of 90-110 kmph.

Forecaster Paul Downes says Thursday will see "mostly moderate to fresh and gusty cyclonic variable winds" that will become strong at times over Munster and later along Western coasts.

Thursday will also bring blustery and scattered showers that will develop into longer spells of rain becoming heavy in some parts.

Winds will be highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

Mr Downes says Friday will be cool and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, with finer weather expected over the weekend.

He said: "The weekend looks mixed overall with drier conditions on Saturday that will return to showery conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will slowly recover."

Meanwhile, today will be a cool day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with rain developing in the southwest later today. Highest temperatures will reach 11 to 14 degrees.

Conditions will worsen tonight as rain showers are to bucket down across the southern half of the country, with Met Eireann warning of some heavy thundery bursts at times.

