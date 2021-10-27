Wet conditions will engulf most of the country today with a yellow rainfall warning in place for ten counties.

This morning will be mostly cloudy and wet with spells of heavy rain in many areas and localised flooding, Met Eireann say.

However, it will be somewhat drier across the west and north with a few showers and some bright spells developing through the day.

It will remain cloudy and wet though in many southern and eastern parts with further outbreaks of rain predicted.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees are being forecast today, in fresh and gusty southwest winds - strongest in southern and south-eastern counties.

Early tonight, further outbreaks of showery rain will feed up from the south. These will be heaviest and most persistent across the south and east bringing a continued risk of localised flooding.

Met Éireann has said drier and clearer intervals will occur at times across the west and northwest.

Temperatures tonight are predicted not to fall below 10 to 13 degrees. It will be slightly cooler in the west and northwest. Winds will be light to moderate in a southerly direction in general, however, they will continue fresh to strong across southern and eastern counties.

Tomorrow, heavy rain in the southeast and east will clear during the morning. However, further showers or spells of rain will push up from the southwest during the day with a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

The national forecaster has said sunny spells will break through later in the morning and for the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 12 to 16 degrees, in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

A yellow rainfall advisory came into effect for ten counties in the south and east from 1 o’clock this morning.

Met Éireann is warning of persistent heavy rain and localised in counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Kildare.

The status yellow rainfall warning has been issued until 5am on Thursday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Paul Downes said: "Around 20-40mm rain is expected, with southern and eastern areas potentially seeing higher totals – particularly the higher ground of Cork and Kerry. These high rainfall accumulations may lead to impacts in areas, such as tricky driving conditions, delays to public transport and localized flooding.”

“Further spells of wet weather are expected tomorrow night and through Thursday with another 30-50mm rain possible, once again the greatest amounts are expected across southern and eastern areas.

"As well as the possibility of rivers flooding locally, at this time of year the risk of surface flooding can be increased due to fallen leaves blocking drains.”

The national weather service has confirmed it will also turn a little fresher later in the week as a cooler airmass gradually pushes in across Ireland.

While the winds will generally ease later in the week, current indications suggest it may become quite unsettled again over the weekend with a spell of wet and possibly windy weather crossing the country on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a small craft wind warning is currently in place from Malin Head, to Howth and Mizen.

Met Éireann has said south to southwest winds will reach force 6 or higher at times on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on all Irish coasts.