Weather warning in place for seven counties as snow and 'sharp frost' forecast
Ireland is in the grip of a cold snap with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for some parts of the country.
The warning came into effect for Connacht, Cavan and Donegal from 6pm yesterday and will remain in place until 11am today.
Met Éireann is warning that wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground in affected areas.
A Status Yellow warning is issued for weather that does "not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale".
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
People are advised not to take any avoidable risks.
Forecaster Gerry Murphy said that the current cold snap is expected to last until tomorrow, with temperatures rising later on in the week.
Last night, lowest temperatures dropped to between -1C and 2C. Highest temperatures today will reach between 3C and 7C.
However, Mr Murphy said these temperatures are not unusual for this time of year.
He said there will be a "sharp frost" tomorrow night and maximum temperatures in the day will be between 3C and 7C.
However, on Wednesday they will rise up to between 8C and 9C, and on Thursday the mercury will rise to up to 11C.
Thursday is looking mostly dry with some sunny spells and just a few isolated showers, mainly in the north-west
In light of the Status Yellow warning, AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to allow extra time for journeys and to "slow down and keep all manoeuvres gentle".
A separate weather advisory issued by Met Éireann for the entire country, which is in effect until 3pm tomorrow warned that cold and wintry weather would develop with showers of hail, sleet and snow.
Irish Independent