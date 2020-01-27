Ireland is in the grip of a cold snap with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for some parts of the country.

Weather warning in place for seven counties as snow and 'sharp frost' forecast

The warning came into effect for Connacht, Cavan and Donegal from 6pm yesterday and will remain in place until 11am today.

Met Éireann is warning that wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground in affected areas.

A Status Yellow warning is issued for weather that does "not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale".

