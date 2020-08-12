Weather warning in place for seven counties ahead of thundery downpours

A rainfall warning in place for seven counties as thundery showers are expected to plummet down tonight, Met Eireann has warned.

A status yellow warning for Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will remain in place until 9am Thursday morning.

Forecasters warned the heavy thundery rain will continue overnight with downpours in places leading to spot flooding.

Meanwhile, tonight will be warm and muggy especially in the south and southeast, with temperatures not falling below 16 to 18 degrees.

The west and north will be somewhat cooler with lows of 12 to 14 degrees and light to moderate northerly breezes.

Thursday morning will begin cloudy and misty in places with showers becoming heavy or thundery in the south.

The weather will improve as the day goes on as Ulster and north Leinster are hit with the best of the sunshine.

However, the sunny spells won't last long as further showers will develop during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the south and southwest, possibly becoming heavy and thundery.

The humid and cloudy conditions will continue into Friday and showers will continue in Munster and Connacht.

Low temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with slightly cooler weather in the south west.

