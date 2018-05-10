A status yellow wind warning has been put in place as gusts of winds of up to 90km/hr are set to battle the country tonight.

A status yellow wind warning has been put in place as gusts of winds of up to 90km/hr are set to battle the country tonight.

Weather warning in place as Ireland braces for winds up to 90km/hr

The weather warning is in place from Thursday midnight until Friday morning at 9am.

Southerly winds will reach speeds of 65km/h later tonight and Friday morning in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry. Gusts of winds at 90km/h are predicted in some areas. Conditions are set to die down over the weekend with sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday morning.

Showers will become widespread in the afternoon with some areas at risk of hail and thunder. Parts of Connacht and Munster will see heavy and prolonged rainfall on Saturday night, with frost in some areas.

"For the weekend we will see more of the same of what we've had, a mixture of sunshine and rain," a spokesperson for Met Éireann said. "Temperatures will range between 11 and 14 degrees on Saturday, with a slightly milder day on Sunday with temperatures between 12 and 15 degrees."

Less showers are predicted for early next week with light winds and normal temperatures for the time of year.

Online Editors