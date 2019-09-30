Weather warning for eight counties as Ireland braces itself for Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Status weather warning for eight counties ahead of Hurricane Lorenzo, which could hit Ireland with winds and heavy rainfall from Thursday

Heavy rain is expected to plummet down in the south west of the country today, which will extend northwards throughout the day.

A Yellow Status warning has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford amongst the areas expected to be hit with rainfall.

Met Eireann forecaster Matthew Martin said there is also a risk of spot flooding as a result of the downpour.

Wednesday is set to prove a bright, dry day with temperatures of around 15C.

"For rainfall, the total has been 25-35mm, and there could be the risk of some spot flooding from that. Then that rain will begin to fizzle out by tomorrow morning, and clear away the east and will turn quite breezy for a while," he said.

"Then it will dry up tomorrow afternoon and evening. Then we'll have a cold night tomorrow night, cold and dry with clear skies. That will lead us into a mostly dry day on Wednesday with a good Autumn sunshine," the forecaster said.

Hurricane Lorenzo could hit Ireland with winds and heavy rainfall from Thursday, as Met Éireann confirmed it was carefully watching the progress of the most powerful storm ever monitored so far north so early in the hurricane season.

However, forecasters said Hurricane Lorenzo - which was a category-five storm, the most powerful possible, before dropping back to a category-four - will likely weaken to a cyclone depending on its track as it approaches Europe over the coming days.

If Lorenzo or its remnants hit Ireland, it is likely that the most the country will experience are very blustery conditions and the potential for heavy rainfall.

However, Met Éireann is carefully monitoring both the storm path and its wind strength.

"There is potential for unsettled weather to develop during this period," a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Calm before the storm: A heron reflected in the still waters of the River Dodder. Photo: Damien Eagers / INM

"However, uncertainties in the detail remain due to the track of Lorenzo for this time-frame. It is likely to become milder due to the influence of tropical origin air.

"Met Éireann is closely monitoring the progress of Lorenzo in the south Atlantic."

The hurricane is currently near the Azores and moving at a slow rate - but there is major doubt over where it will track over the next 72 hours.

The storm, if it weakens but heads in the direction of Ireland, will have a significant effect on the country's later-week weather conditions.

Lorenzo currently boasts wind speeds of more than 260kmh.

If, as expected, it weakens to a cyclone, its maximum wind gusts will be around 120kmh, with sustained wind speeds below 100kmh.

Lorenzo, if it does veer toward Ireland, will arrive off the Connacht coast late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday.

Met Éireann also said that unsettled conditions would continue over today and tomorrow, with today likely to experience heavy rain showers with the potential for spot-flooding in areas, as a rain front sweeps in from the Atlantic.

Cork city experienced localised flooding over the weekend along low-lying quays due to the combination of heavy rainfall and high autumn tides.

Munster and south Leinster will again see the heaviest of the showers today and tomorrow, until dry conditions emerge nationwide in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Weather conditions on Thursday and Friday will be determined by the potential track of Hurricane Lorenzo.

Irish Independent