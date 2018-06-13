A Status Yellow wind warning has been extended to seven more counties as Storm Hector makes its way across the country.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been extended to seven more counties as Storm Hector makes its way across the country.

Weather warning extended to seven more counties as Storm Hector hits Ireland

Storm Hector is bringing gusts of up to 125km/hr and a threat of coastal flooding.

Forecasters have issued two weather warnings as a result. The warnings come into effect at 9pm this evening and remain in place until 10am tomorrow morning.

The orange wind warning applies to counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. Meanwhile, the yellow wind warning has been issued for seven more counties and now applies to Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.

"Storm Hector is currently positioned to the west of Ireland in the mid-Atlantic, but it is tracking quickly to the north-west coast of the country," a forecaster told RTE Radio One. "We have yellow and orange warnings issued, with the more severe warning issued for Galway, Sligo, Mayo and Donegal.

"We can expect gusts of up to speeds of 110-125km/h. "High spring tides are also due to coincide with the strongest winds, so there is a possibility of coastal flooding in parts of Connaught and Ulster."

The forecast reads that on Wednesday evening and night and for a time on Thursday morning, Storm Hector winds will reach average speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.

Rain showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and north.

Online Editors