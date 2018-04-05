Eight counties in the west, south and south-east face the risk of flooding as another deluge of heavy rain is expected over the next 24 hours.

Weather warning: Eight counties face flood risk as heavy rain set to continue

Met Éireann last night issued a yellow warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The advisory warns that between 30mm and 50mm of rain is expected to fall, with a risk of flooding in places. The warning goes into effect at 2pm today until 2pm tomorrow.

It follows the issuing of a yellow low temperature alert for the entire country yesterday in which temperatures were set to plunge to between -3C and -4C overnight last night. The warnings come after what seems like an endless winter in which close to 80pc more rain fell in some parts of the country during the first half of 2018 compared with the same time last year.

Read more: Government to help fund the import of fodder but warns ‘no simple solutions’ to crisis The greater Dublin area recorded an increase of 77.8pc of rain falling at Dublin Airport between January and April 2 for a total fall of 250mm. There were also increases of more than 50pc at weather stations in Johnstown, Co Wexford, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, and Dunsany in Co Meath.

Meanwhile, frost and icy roads early in the morning today will make driving hazardous in sheltered areas. The frost will gradually clear but it will be a cool start to the day.

Cloud will gradually replace periods of sunshine during the morning and rain will be widespread in Munster and Connacht by evening.

The capital, however, will remain mostly dry with clouds moving in from the west by the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be moderate, with daytime highs of between 9C and 10C. However, it will be breezy with southerly winds by afternoon.

Read more: Explainer: What is the fodder crisis and who does it affect? Mixed weather will continue for the remainder of the week, but the picture is set to improve by the weekend. Rain forecast for tomorrow will give way to showers and sunny spells as it gradually clears northwards.

Temperatures will also creep up by the afternoon, with daytime highs of between 10C and 13C. Saturday is forecast to be the best day of the week, with highs of between 10C and 15C and sunny spells and mild southerly breezes for most of the country. Heavy downpours, however, are expected in the south and west by late afternoon or evening.

The continuing poor weather comes at a time when the country's farmers are under increasing pressure due to the fodder crisis. The weather-related forage forage problems on the country’s farms have seen the major co-ops undertake the costly measure of importing fodder from the UK and Spain to ease pressures. Shipments from elsewhere are due to begin arriving in Ireland today but the move has been criticised as "too little, too late".

