SNOW and ice caused travel misery for commuters as up to 3cm of snow fell overnight in some areas.

Weather warning: Arctic snap expected to last for the next 48 hours

Motorists were warned to drive with extreme caution as the Arctic snap is expected to last for the next 48 hours.

Donegal, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary were particularly badly bit by the overnight snowfalls. The section of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway between Mitchelstown and Watergrasshill was badly hit by snow falls.

Motorists were also warned to drive with extreme caution in parts of west Cork with the Cousane Gap outside Bantry described as particularly challenging. Traffic in Dublin and Wicklow was also badly hit by the conditions with Gardaí urging commuters to allow extra time for journeys due to the road conditions.

Kerry was also hit by snow and ice while road conditions in Tipperary were also described as treacherous around Nenagh and Thurles. Donegal roads were particularly badly hit by compacted snow and ice.

Snow falls continued this morning in parts of Donegal. Temperatures plummeted to -2C overnight - with both the Gardaí and Road Safety Authority (RSA) warning that many areas would be at risk of compacted snow and black ice making driving surface very slippery. The Siberian spell of weather came as Met Éireann issued a weather warning for the entire country until 12 noon today.

However, the outlook for the weekend is for more icy conditions with wintry showers, ice and frost expected.

Saturday will be wet and windy but it will turn colder on Saturday night with sleet and snow forecast.

Sunday will be very cold with more wintry showers on the way particularly in parts of Connacht. The east will be brighter but it will be cold too, with temperatures only hitting a maximum of 5C.

Met Eireann warned that the wind chill factor will makes conditions appear even colder. Sunday night will also bring yet another widespread sharp to severe frost with a renewed risk of black ice for Monday morning.

