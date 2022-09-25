A couple brave the elements during a walk along the sea front at Jordanstown on Saturday. Picture: Peter Morrison

The coming week is forecast to be cool and unsettled with frequent spells of rain as temperatures continue to drop.

This morning is cloudy across the country with scattered showers, and although there will be spells of hazy sunshine, more persistent rain will push in from the northwest this evening, gradually tracking across the country.

"It will become quite blustery from this afternoon onwards with mainly moderate to fresh westerly winds, turning strong in parts of Connacht and Ulster,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.”

The persistent rain will clear away to the south overnight, though isolated showers will linger in Leinster and Ulster.

Temperatures will be warmer than in recent nights, staying above 9C to 13C.

It will be largely dry tomorrow with a mix of cloud, sunny spells, and just occasional showers.

Temperatures are beginning to drop as it will be somewhat cool with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C.

Although Tuesday will start off dry, it is set to be dull and wet for most of the day.

"Another cool day with highest temperatures of just 11C to 16C degrees,” the national forecaster said.

"The persistent rain will clear to the southeast on Tuesday night, though it will remain cloudy with scattered showers following for much of the country.”

Wednesday will see a good deal of sunshine with some scattered showers throughout the day, though these will gradually become more isolated.

Nighttime temperatures will be pretty cool, with lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C.

“Largely dry on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells,” the forecaster said.

"Just a few isolated showers, especially towards the northeast of the country.”

They added that “considerable uncertainty” remains for Friday and the weekend, but early indications suggest it will be very unsettled with a good deal of wet weather.