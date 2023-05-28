Weather: Temperatures could climb to as high as 25C this week

Six people rescued by Howth RNLI in separate incidents as good weather continues

Pack the suncream as temperatures could reach as high as 25C during the coming week.

Yesterday has been reported as the warmest day of the year so far, with a top temperature of 23.3C recorded at Mount Dillon in County Roscommon.

Meteorologist at Met Éireann, Matthew Martin said it might be possible that temperatures in the coming week will reach “24C or 25C in some sheltered parts of the west and southwest”.

“The coming week will see high pressure remain positioned near Ireland so the weather will remain mostly dry and settled.

“There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the week with daytime maximum temperatures generally ranging from 18C to 23C, a little cooler at times along eastern coasts as a moderate easterly breeze develops.”

UV levels are expected to be high throughout the week with the risk of sunburn.

"Early indications are that the weather will stay settled for the June Bank Holiday weekend but there could be the odd shower around by then,” added Mr Martin.

It comes as temperatures in the Canary Islands will also reach up to 25C this week.

Meanwhile high pressures are set to dominate conditions for the coming week, with the weather remaining warm, dry and generally sunny with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

Today will be slightly cooler than the rest of the week with a small chance of isolated showers in the south this morning.

Starting rather cloudy, spells of sunshine will break through during the morning and later in the afternoon, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures are to sit around 14C to 19C, with north Ulster experiencing the coolest conditions.

Tonight is expected to remain dry and clear, with temperatures dropping between 4C to 8C in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Meanwhile, tomorrow will be warmer with highest temperatures of 17C to 22C, warmest in the west.

It will be dry and generally sunny, though sunshine is expected to be a little hazy at times.

The east coast will be cooler by a couple of degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Monday night will be similar to the previous night, staying dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C.

The rest of the week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be warm, dry and largely sunny with temperatures ranging from 18C to 24C, warmest in western areas.

A light to moderate easterly breeze is expected to keep things slightly cooler on the eastern coasts with highs there of 15C to 17C.

The nights will remain dry and clear throughout the week with overnight temperatures of 7C to 12C.

Howth RNLI

It comes as six people were rescued by Howth RNLI in separate incidents, as the spate of good weather continues

The volunteer lifeboat crew of Howth RNLI launched their inshore lifeboat to the two incidents this weekend, to assist boats which had suffered engine failure.

On Friday night, shortly after 21.30, the lifeboat was launched to reports of a sailing yacht with three people on board which had suffered engine failure on its passage from Malahide to Howth.

Weather conditions were good with light winds. The lifeboat located the yacht under sail but its engine had failed. As darkness began to fall, the crew passed a tow line from the lifeboat and the yacht was towed back to Howth harbour.

Meanwhile, at 09.37 this morning, the crew were paged by Dublin Coast Guard following a 999 call from a member of the public who witnessed a small motorboat with three people on board in difficulty and drifting towards rocks just east of Howth harbour.

The lifeboat launched within ten minutes of the call with three crew on board. The wind was moderate coming from the north east, causing an onshore wind and breaking waves onto the east pier of Howth. The Howth Coast Guard unit were also tasked to assist from the shore.

The lifeboat reached the motorboat in minutes and it was observed that the crew of the boat had deployed an anchor which was holding them just off the rocks.

The lifeboat crew quickly passed a tow line and instructed the crew of the motorboat to discard the anchor and to attach the tow line.

The lifeboat towed the motorboat out of the breaking waves and returned them to the safety of Howth harbour.