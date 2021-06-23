Brothers Mark and Luke McCormack and Luke McCormack from Terenure enjoying the good weather in Merrion Square, Dublin, yesterday. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The sunny weather has taken a turn with showers and cooler temperatures in the days ahead.

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers for the rest of today but the west will see bright or sunny spells later today with temperatures from 15C to 20C.

According to Met Eireann, tonight will be mainly dry, with some clear spells, especially in the western half of the country.

However, rain is expected on the northwest coast tomorrow morning and temperatures will dip from 8C to 12C with light westerly or variable breezes.

But the day will be mainly dry in the morning in the midlands, east and south, with some hazy sunshine.

Rain will appear and spread from the northwest across Ulster, Connacht and west Munster during the morning and early afternoon. And it will move across the country later in the day.

Tomorrow the warm and humid conditions seen up until today, will continue, however in the south and east to some extent, with temperatures of up to 22C.

But it will be cooler in Atlantic coastal counties, with highs of 14C to 17C, with mainly moderate westerly winds.

Met Eireann said there will be “mixed weather for Friday and the weekend, but early indications suggest that mainly dry, warm and settled (weather) will develop for much of next week.”

On Thursday night, rain will fall in the south east, with “cooler, fresher conditions developing, as winds veer northwest.”

It will be dry in most areas, but showers will develop in the northwest and north.

On Friday it will be “Cool, with some bright spells, but showers also, initially mainly in the north and northwest, extending southwards during the day,” Met Eireann said.

Temperatures will reach only 13C to 17C with “mostly moderate north or northwest winds, strong on Connacht and west Ulster coasts.”

And on Saturday, there will be some bright spells, along with scattered showers, mostly in the east and south, with temperatures reaching 15C to 20C.

Met Eireann said there is “still some uncertainty” surrounding Sunday’s weather but currently the forecast is for “mainly dry” conditions “with sunny spells, but some scattered showers are still likely.”

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 15C to 22C “with light northerly or variable breezes.”