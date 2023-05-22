Weather: Sunny spell ahead as Ireland set for warmest days of year so far this week

Any early morning showers on Monday will soon lift and leave sunny spells and a dry start to the week.

Ireland may have its warmest days of the year so far this week as the mercury is expected to climb above 20C generally in the second half of the week.

There will be good spells of sunshine in the afternoon and evening with temperatures climbing towards 18C.

“Staying dry tonight under broken cloud. Cool under longer clearer spells with lowest temperatures of 3 to 9 degrees Celsius, all in a light northwesterly breeze,” Met Éireann said.

The fine weather will continue right through this week as a band of high pressure dominates over Ireland, with sunny days and temperatures in the low 20s forecast.

“Tuesday will be dry and mostly sunny across the south and east. Elsewhere it will be somewhat cloudier with possible coastal drizzle. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees Celsius, coolest along Atlantic fringes but mild in sunshine, in no more than moderate northwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.

It will become warmer as the week progresses and on Wednesday it will again be mostly sunny and dry with highs of 19C.

Thursday is expected to be another fine summery day with the possibility of it being the warmest day of the year so far.

“Thursday [will be] warm and sunny with temperatures climbing into the high teens or low 20s widely, possible higher in prolonged sunshine further south. Winds will be mostly light northerly, though coastal breezes will set in at times,” Met Éireann said.

Friday and the weekend will see little change with warm and summery conditions continuing.