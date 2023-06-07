Weather set to change, Met Éireann says amid concern for water supplies after biggest dry spell in five years

Helping hands: Jasmine Zaghloua Ramadan Ibramim and Emmanuel McKenna from YMCA Dublin were clearing marine litter at Sandymount Strand in Dublin yesterday to mark World Ocean Day. Photo: Leon Farrell

THE Mediterranean-like weather spell is set to end on Friday as showers and thunderstorms sweep over Ireland - offering temporary relief to stressed Uisce Éireann reservoirs and water treatment plants with over 20 currently in official drought status.

Some 24 of Met Éireann's 25 principal weather stations are now observing absolute droughts lasting between 15 and 23 days - a drought being defined as a period of 15 or more consecutive days with daily rainfall of less than 0.2mm.

The longest absolute droughts of 2023 are ongoing at four stations in Wexford, Dublin and Carlow with 23 consecutive days of minimal rainfall since the Riviera-like conditions began in May.

All 25 of the Met Éireann stations are now experiencing official dry periods of between 15 and 26 days - a spell not experienced by Ireland since 2018.

Uisce Éireann warned that water conservation was now critical over the coming weeks given the potential of a further dry spell from late June into July having a significant impact on national water resources.

There are also concerns that the rainfall forecast over the coming days may not prove sufficient to fully restore all drought-hit reservoirs and water treatment plants - leaving further water schemes at risk of overnight restrictions and pressure cuts to conserve supplies.

The rainfall this weekend will bring very muggy conditions with Met Éireann warning that Saturday night could prove oppressively humid with overnight temperatures in some areas not dropping below 16C.

Holidaymakers and day-trippers can expect warm and humid conditions to extend into next week with spells of good sunshine interrupted by the occasional shower.

After almost three weeks of glorious sunshine and settled conditions thanks to the Azores High weather front stranded off Ireland, more traditional Irish summer weather will become dominant from Thursday evening when the first tranches of patchy rain sweep over the south.

Rain showers - some of which will be thundery - will develop over Munster on Friday night into Saturday morning and then spread northwards with some western areas likely to see heavy downpours.

For Uisce Éireann the end of the fine weather is a small blessing in disguise - with rainfall likely to temporarily ease the pressure on over-stressed reservoirs nationwide.

Ireland witnessed a wet March, an average April but a very dry May with five on-going dry spells lasting between 17 and 20 days and four on-going absolute droughts lasting 17 days, all in Leinster.

Uisce Éireann insisted it had no plans for a hosepipe ban.

Water conservation appeals were issued in areas including Cork, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Westmeath, Waterford, Wexford and Mayo as reservoir levels plummeted under increased water demand.

Some Clare, Tipperary and Cork schemes experienced water shortages as a result of low reservoir levels with overnight restrictions imposed to ensure normal daytime availability.

Average monthly rainfall for May in Ireland is between 60mm and 80mm - but many stations reported rainfall at or below lower average values last month.

A total of 21 of Ireland's 711 water treatment plants are currently battling drought conditions.

"In most of these locations, customers will not have noticed any impact on their water supply to date. Uisce Éireann has been managing supplies by bringing water to reservoirs by tanker and other measures," a spokesperson said.

"However, in some areas such as Clonakilty, Co Cork and Cashel, Co Tipperary, night time restrictions and/or pressure reduction have been put in place to protect supplies. Such restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day."

Uisce Éireann's asset operations manager Tom Cuddy said water conservation was vital over the coming weeks.

"We are beginning to see the impact of the long spell of dry weather on some supplies around the country."

"With no significant rainfall forecast in the short term, we can all play our part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer. Even small changes can make a significant difference."

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.”

Met Éireann's Paul Downes said that, despite the showers over the weekend, the weather will remain warm and humid.

"Thursday will be a dry day with spells of hazy sunshine, all the while warmest in the west. It will be breezier than recent days, in moderate to fresh easterly winds with highest temperatures ranging from 18C to 24C."

"Friday will generally see more clouds although there will still be some long sunny spells. While it will be mostly dry again, a shower or two cannot be ruled out in the south with highest temperatures of 19C to 25C."

"Saturday will be warm and muggy with the best of the sunny spells in the morning. In Munster, showery outbreaks of rain will likely be ongoing in the morning and they will extend northwards through the afternoon and evening, with a few heavier bursts possible in the west."

"The highest temperatures will be 18C to 25C, warmest in Connacht."

"Saturday night will see the bulk of the showery rain clear to the north early in the night but some isolated showers are possible overnight."

"It will feel quite oppressively warm and humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 14C to 16C."

"Sunday will be another warm and humid day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some thundery in nature and highest temperatures of 21C to 24C."