Brothers , Paul and Stephen Delaney from Castleknock having fun during high winds over the May bank holiday weekend. Photo: Mark Condren

SUNSHINE and showers will dominate Irish weather for the next week but the good news is that it will slowly get milder with temperatures creeping up by almost four degrees.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said conditions will remain unsettled through the weekend and into next week with a mixture of bright, sunny spells and showers, some of which will prove quite heavy.

This evening will also see a widespread frost as temperatures drop to minus 2C.

"Thursday will continue cool with plenty of sunshine. There will be scattered showers of rain or hail in the north and northwest will extend southwards through the morning and early afternoon, and some will be heavy," he said.

"The showers won't be as widespread or numerous with plenty of dry weather and with some southern and southwestern parts staying mainly dry throughout. The highest temperatures will be of 8C to 12C."

"Thursday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and a few showers on northern coasts. It will be quite cold with frost developing and lowest temperatures of between minus 2C and 2C."

"Friday will continue cool and there will be some showers in Ulster but many areas will be mainly dry with sunny spells.

"Cloud will increase in Munster in the evening with highest temperatures of 9C to 13C."

Friday night will be milder with temperatures staying above freezing.

"On Saturday morning, rain will continue to spread northeastwards and will be heavy at times. It will clear to the northeast through the afternoon with showers following."

"It will become milder with highest temperatures of 10C to 15C, mildest over the southern half of the country."

However, Saturday night will see some heavy showers spread over Munster and Connacht.

"Sunday will see some bright or sunny spells. However, showers will become widespread and heavy and it will be mild with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C."

Next week also looks like it will feature mild temperatures with further outbreaks of scattered showers.