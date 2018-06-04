Weather is 'Ab Fab' for bank holiday fun across country

The weather proved to be 'Absolutely Fabulous' across Ireland as TV star Jennifer Saunders' horse won a prestigious showjumping competition.

Saunders' horse, eight-year-old Cooley Monsoon, thoroughly impressed judges at Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair yesterday. Thousands soaked up the holiday atmosphere, as the comedy actress joined her British jockey, Piggy French, on the podium at the Co Meath venue to celebrate the win.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary's brother, Eddie O'Leary, was also present, cheering on his daughter Meghan, who competed during the weekend. A total of 24 Olympians from 16 countries participated in competitions across four days and a crowd of around 35,000 attended.

Tattersalls Ireland managing director Roger Casey said: "This has been undoubtedly the best ever international event held here at Tattersalls and our country fair just keeps growing every year." Sun worshippers also delighted in the pageantry at the Tall Ships at Dublin Port. The event has welcomed 100,000 visitors across four days. And today the regatta is to set sail once again, leaving Dublin at 12pm.

Clodagh Walshe (3) from Cork with Logan at Tattersalls. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan

A total of 50 crew members, all Irish trainees, took part in GAA games, water kayaking, paddle boarding, as well as ensuring their boats were in tip-top shape for public visits. The regatta passed through Dublin Docklands, Grand Canal Dock and Sir John Rogerson's Quay, putting on an impressive display along the city's main waterways.

Paul Bishop, race director for Tall Ships Regatta Dublin 2018, said: "The Tall Ships visit presents a great opportunity to support the development of young people through sail training and Dublin Port is the perfect host for our international crews." The regatta features 17 ships racing from Liverpool to Dublin. They are now set to continue on to Bordeaux.

Jennifer Saunders with Cooley Monsoon and rider Piggy French at Tattersalls. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Revellers descended upon the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Kilmainham, Dublin, for the Forbidden Fruit festival. Tickets were last night still available for today, the final day, with acts War On Drugs and Warpaint headlining.

Meanwhile, crowds also enjoyed the 24th Cat Laughs festival in Kilkenny with comedians Aisling Bea, Jason Manford, Blindboy Boatclub, Neil Delamare and others entertaining those who'd travelled to the city.

The Vantastival festival in Co Louth also celebrated its ninth birthday this weekend. The two-day camping event wound up last night after crowds spent the weekend in the sunshine enjoying the sounds of Le Galaxie, Loah and The Stunning. Today the warm weather is set to continue with temperatures expected to reach as high as 25C. However, Met Éireann has warned there is a chance of scattered heavy and thundery showers in the afternoon and evening.

Alan and Orla Ryan with their children Daire (3) and Ailbhe (2), from Blackrock, at the Tall Ships. Photo: Conor McCabe

Tomorrow will also see heavy, thundery showers and temperatures will range from 19C to 22C but there is set to be a break in the good weather. Forecasters have said that from Thursday there will be "fresher and cooler" temperatures.

