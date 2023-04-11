Weather Ireland: Yellow wind warning for six counties as Met Éireann warns of snow for higher ground

Snow is forecast for higher ground tonight and wind gusts could reach up to 110kmh .

Conditions are expected to be extremely unsettled over the coming days, with plenty of April showers.

There will be low temperatures tonight, a chance of snow on higher ground and a yellow wind warning overnight for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway and Mayo. The warning will last from 1am until 5pm tomorrow.

Although very strong gusts have been forecast for those six counties, the entire country will experience windy weather.

The erratic weather is being caused by low pressure in the Atlantic jet stream, according to Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy.

“Monday was all April showers, feeding in from the Atlantic. There’s a lot of instability around,” she said.

“Tuesday will be a fairly wet day and there’s a chance of a few wintry flurries over higher ground by night.

“Then we have a yellow wind warning in place for Wednesday and although it covers specific counties, it will be windier than usual nationally, so people need to take care in coastal areas.

“This unsettled weather is just to do with low pressure in the jet stream. At the moment, low pressure is constantly knocking about in the north Atlantic. Because of our position in the jet stream, low pressure is being driven in our direction.

“That’s bringing wind and it’s crossing over the country, it’s driving all the horrible systems our way.

“Spring can be a funny one, we are in a transition zone. We aren’t quite in summer and we haven’t left winter but our position in the Atlantic means we get the brunt of it. We’re at the first frontier.”

There will be widespread showers tonight, with a chance of snow or sleet on higher ground by nightfall. Temperatures will dip to between 0C and 3C.

Tomorrow, strong gusts in Atlantic coastal areas will spread across the country, accompanied by “frequent squally showers, some heavy and prolonged, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail,” according to Met Éireann.

The highest temperatures will be 7C to 9C. Showers will continue into tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to around 2C.

There will be more widespread and heavy showers on Thursday, with a chance of hail and thunderstorms, possibly leading to spot flooding. Showers will be most frequent in the east. Temperatures will reach between 8C and 11C.

By Friday, there will be some sunny spells but again, they will be accompanied by showers. However, daytime temperatures will reach a more appealing 13C.