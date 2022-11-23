A yellow wind warning will take effect for four counties this afternoon with gusts of up to 110kmh expected on Atlantic coasts with possibilities of thunderstorms elsewhere.

The yellow wind warning begins at 1pm for Galway, Kerry, Clare and Cork and will last until 7pm tonight.

“Very strong and gusty west to southwest winds during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Gusts of up to 90 to 110kmh, strongest winds in exposed areas. Potential for localised spray and wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts,” Met Éireann’s warning said.

Rain in the north and across parts of Leinster will gradually clear on Wednesday morning while sunny spells and occasional heavy showers with hail and possible isolated thunderstorms will move across the country from the west.

This afternoon and evening will become “very windy” along the west coast with very strong, gusty westerly winds with high waves also developing also. Temperatures will reach just seven to 10C today.

A clear night will make way for a band of persistent or heavy rain which will spread eastwards across the country on Thursday morning. Localised flooding is possible due to heavy downpours, Met Éireann warned.

“Sunshine and showers will follow in the afternoon with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible. Southwest winds will become strong and gusty, especially in the west. Highest temperatures of 9C to 11C,” the forecaster said.

It’s likely to remain unsettled with rain and high winds at times towards the end of this week but Friday will see a lot of dry weather in the east and south of the country.

Highs will reach just eight to 11 degrees and rain will move in from the west overnight.

“Saturday morning will be wet and windy as rain spreads eastwards across the country with fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds. sunshine and showers will follow. Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C.

“Sunday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 10C to 12C with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Monday and Tuesday will be cool, breezy days with sunshine and showers. Temperatures of 9C to 11C with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.