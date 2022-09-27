Weather Ireland: Wet, breezy and cool day forecast with heavier showers expected later in the day

Today will be a wet, breezy and cool day with the best conditions expected in the northeast.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend across Connacht, Munster and parts of Leinster this morning and will turn heavier in the afternoon, Met Éireann said.

It will be drier in the northeast with scattered showers and occasional sunny periods. The forecaster said today will be breezy with cool highs of 11C to 15C.

There will be patchy light rain and drizzle in Connacht and Munster early tonight and it will gradually clear away to the southwest, while clear spells and scattered showers in the northeast will extend across the rest of the country. Overnight lows will range between 5C and 10C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will see sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures reaching 11C to 15C.

Wednesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, just isolated showers and lowest temperatures of 4C to 9C.

Thursday will continue mostly dry with sunny spells, isolated light showers and highest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Thursday night will be dry with clear spells early on but cloud will increase and rain will move into the west and northwest later. Lowest temperatures will range from 7C to 10C.

Met Éireann said Friday will be wet and breezy with rain moving east across the country, while some heavy downpours are expected at times. Clearer conditions with scattered showers will follow from the northwest later. Highest temperatures of 13C to 17C are expected.

Early on Friday night it will be mostly dry with clear spells, and isolated showers. Cloud will increase overnight and rain will develop in the west and southwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8C to 13C are forecast.

“Rain is forecast for most areas on Saturday morning and afternoon but it will become drier in the evening. This will be followed by sunshine and showers on Sunday. Temperatures at the weekend are expected to reach 13C to 17C,” Met Éireann said.