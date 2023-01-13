There will be frost and freezing fog at times this weekend.

Friday will have a windy start after a very gusty night with AA warning motorists to beware of fallen debris this morning.

Friday will see a mix of dry spells and showery conditions with strong westerly winds persisting throughout the day. Rain will spread from the west by evening and highs will range from six to nine degrees.

Friday night will see heavy falls in places but rain should clear eastwards by morning.

Saturday will see a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, which will be most frequent in the north. There will be wintry falls possible on high ground.

“There is also the chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms, mainly near Atlantic coasts. Becoming windy as fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds develop, strongest in the north and northwest. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 4-7 degrees but feeling even colder due to the wind chill factor,” Met Éireann said.

It will be cold and breezy throughout the weekend and into next week before milder conditions return in the middle of next week.

Saturday night will see temperatures fall to -2 in places with frost and icy stretches developing in most affected areas.

Sunday will be cold with highs ranging from just three to seven degrees with spells of sunshine but Met Éireann are also forecasting falls of sleet.

Sunday night will be very cold with temperatures dipping as low as -4 while icy conditions and freezing fog will develop in coldest areas. Untreated roads and footpaths are likely to be treacherous.

Temperatures will rise only slightly on Monday with highs of 1-5C during the day with falls of sleet and isolated thunderstorms in the west and northwest. It will be very cold again overnight with lows of -4 with widespread frost and patches of freezing fog.

Tuesday will continue very cold with highs of just one to three degrees but it will be dry with some sunny spells.