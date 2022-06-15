Weather Ireland: warm and sunny ahead of a change this weekend; pollen count ‘very high’ today in some areas

Sunny spells are forecast across the country ahead of somewhat more unsettled conditions for the weekend.

It will stay fairly cloudy today across the north and west of the country with occasional showery outbreaks of rain, Met Éireann is predicting.

Elsewhere it will be mostly dry and brighter, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower while the best of the sunshine will be in the southeast.

There will be highest temperatures of 15C to 21C, coolest in the northwest, with light to moderate southwest to west winds turning fresh at times there.

Meanwhile, there’s bad news for hay fever sufferers as there will be a very high risk from grass pollen in Leinster and Munster today while the risk is also high in Connacht and Ulster.

There will be a very high risk across the entire country on Thursday.

Thursday’s weather will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the northwest and highest temperatures between 15C to 18C.

It will be warm and dry with sunny spells elsewhere while highest temperatures will reach 18C to 22C in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday will be dry, warm and sunny to start in Leinster and Munster while it will be cloudier and cooler in Connacht and Ulster with rain becoming more persistent.

It will become cloudier and cooler across the country through the afternoon with a band of rain gradually sinking southeastwards, breaking up as it does so.

There will be highest temperatures by early afternoon in Munster and southeast Leinster of between 20C to 24C, or possibly 25C with highs of 15C to 20C elsewhere, coolest near northwest coasts.

It will become noticeably cooler everywhere by evening as mostly moderate southerly winds, veer northwesterly.

Saturday will see some sunny spells in the morning, but cloud will appear throughout the day with a few showers possible in the northwest, and the chance of some rain pushing into southeastern fringes later in the day.

There will be highest temperatures between 13C to 16C in moderate to fresh north to northwest wind.

Currently Sunday looks like it will be fairly cloudy with some heavy outbreaks of rain continuing in the south and east, and, in contrast to earlier days, the best of the sunny spells will be in the northwest, with highs of 13 to 16C.

Next week looks to remain somewhat unsettled, with showers at times, but with a good deal of dry, bright weather too. Highs will bounce back also, getting up to the high teens and low 20s.