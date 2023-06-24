Weather Ireland: Top temperature to hit 26C amid outbreaks of rain

Light rain, drizzle and mist might arrive this morning, though many areas will see some sunny spells breaking through as day progresses

Today will be mostly cloudy with patches of rain and some sunny spells, Met Éireann forecasts.

It will, however, stay cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle towards southern and western coasts.

Met Éireann expects highest temperatures to reach between 19 to 26 degrees, with the northeast of the country enjoying the warmest weather today.

It will become breezy and a moderate to fresh southwesterly wind may begin to develop.

UV levels will be high to very high today and moderate to high under cloudy skies.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain and drizzle are to be expected in the west while dry, clear spells are forecast for the east of the country.

The rain will move eastwards and become heavier overnight, though Met Éireann predicts the east will stay dry until tomorrow morning.

Tonight, lowest temperatures could reach 13 to 15 degrees in a moderate to fresh southerly wind.

The rain will continue to move across the country tomorrow morning, becoming heavy at times though eventually crossing into the Irish Sea.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees expected.

It will be less humid and warm on Sunday night than nights previous, Met Éireann forecasts, with lows of 10 to 13 degrees.