Weather Ireland: Thunderstorms and flooding possible in wet start to weekend, Met Éireann says

Thunderstorms are possible in many parts of the country today

There is a chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding across the northern half of the country and west Munster today as heavy showers spread across the country.

Met Éireann have said that it will be a dry day for most in the south but that “showers will develop from late morning onwards, many of them heavy with spot flooding and isolated thunderstorms possible”.

Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees with light variable or northeast breezes.

Saturday night will be cool and wet with further rain and lows of two to five degrees.

“Sunday morning will bring a fair amount of dry weather and some patchy rain or drizzle. Some sunshine also. Showers in the afternoon, mainly over Leinster, Connacht and Munster. Drier and brighter in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, warmest in the south with light to moderate north to northwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.

It will remain nsettled with rain or showers at times into next week but it will become milder as next week progresses after a cold start to it.

Monday will begin cool with scattered showers but will gradually die out by evening with sunny spells for the rest of the day.

Daytime highs will hit just eight to 11 before temperatures plummet.

“Monday night will be cold with clear spells and with frost in many areas. Lowest temperatures of -2 and +3 degrees,” Met Éireann said.

“Tuesday will start off dry with sunny spells and frost quickly clearing. Cloud will gradually increase from the southwest. During the afternoon, rain will develop in the southwest and will spread northeastwards across the country through the evening and night. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate east to southeast winds”.

As the week progresses, daytime highs will trend towards the mid teens, becoming milder once again.