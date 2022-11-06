Weather Ireland: Thunderstorms and flooding likely for parts of Ireland today, Met Éireann says

There will be heavy showers, thunderstorms and possible flooding for some counties today as the wet period continues on Sunday.

While some counties will see sunny spells, others, largely concentrated in the west, will have thunderstorms and localised flooding with heavy showers. This follows a week-long flooding advisory on Friday as high rivers and waterlogged soil means further flooding is likely this coming week.

There will be some longer dry intervals in the east and northeast with highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

“Rain will develop in the southwest and will spread northeastwards to all areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds, increasing strong on west and south coasts,” Met Éireann said.

Monday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, especially during the afternoon when rain will become heavier in the west and will spread eastwards with more localised flooding possible.

Monday will be slightly warmer with highs of 12 to 14 degrees. On Monday night, rain will clear to the east and blustery showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday will bring more mixed weather with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs of 11-13 are forecast.

“Wednesday will start off bright with sunny spells and some showers further west. During the afternoon, outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and spread across the country through the evening and early night. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light southerly winds gradually increasing and becoming fresh to strong on Wednesday night.

“Thursday will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Later in the day, more persistent rain will spread eastwards across the country. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with fresh to strong southerly winds,” Met Éireann said.

Forecasts for next weekend are currently showing that Friday will continue mild and unsettled with rain or showers at times, especially over the western half of the country, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be largely the same.