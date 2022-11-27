Showers may result in hail and thunderstorms in the west at times today.

There will be a mix of sunshine and showers - heavy at times - on Sunday in various parts of the country.

While the east will see the best of the sunshine and clear spells, the western half of the country will see more showers, heavy at times with the risk of isolated thunderstorms and hail as a result. Highs will range from nine to 12 degrees with gusty winds at times.

Scattered showers overnight will gradually become isolated towardsMonday morning, leaving a generally dry and sunny day ahead.

There will be some isolated showers about, mostly near western and northern Atlantic coasts. Highs will range from eight to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said the general outlook for the next few days is forecast to “turn quite settled with slacker winds and patchy rain or drizzle at times, while temperatures will be near average generally”.

Temperatures will be near freezing at times overnight on Monday and on Tuesday, mist and fog will be slow to clear the northern half of the country.

“Elsewhere it will be generally dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Highest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, remaining coolest where fog persists in light southerly breezes. Rain and breezier conditions will develop in the southwest during the evening,” Met Éireann said.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be somewhat settled with just patchy outbreaks, mostly in the northern half of the country. Brighter spells are expected in the south with sunny spells on occasion. Highs will barely breach double digits with maximum temperatures of 11 degrees in places.

“Uncertainty grows towards the weekend with some outbreaks of rain at times in the south and west but it will be generally settled but cooler in moderate easterly winds,” the forecaster said.



