Met Éireann forecast lots of dry weather today with some bright spells before outbreaks of rain develop in the north and west through the afternoon pushing southeastwards across the country during the evening.

Any residual fog from Saturday night will lift early on Sunday morning to reveal a mostly cloudy day but with bright spells in places.

Today’s highs will reach 11 degrees in places before temperatures dip quite a bit tonight and go below freezing in parts.

Rain and drizzle will clear and frost or ice patches may form as temperatures fall to between -1 to +3 degrees.

“Mostly dry on Monday with bright or sunny spells at first, best of these in the east. Cloud will gradually increase during the afternoon as patchy rain and drizzle develops in western areas towards evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.

Most of next week will see a “fair amount of dry weather” with some rain or drizzle at times.

Tuesday will be a cool, breezy day with sunny spells and some showers, these showers most frequent in the north with long dry spells in the south.

Highs will range from six to nine degrees during the day but won’t fall much overnight as showers move in from the north and west. There is a possibility of sleet in northern hilly areas.

“Wednesday will bring showery outbreaks of rain, and mostly cloudy with a few bright spells. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees and staying breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

“Wednesday night will have further outbreaks of rain with lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees, as westerly winds fall light to moderate. Thursday will be mainly dry once rain clears to the east in the morning, with a fair amount of cloud, some bright intervals and some patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in mostly light to moderate westerly winds,” Met Éireann forecast.