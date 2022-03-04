A frosty but bright weekend is in store. Photo: Brian Farrell

Temperatures are set to drop again after the country saw a couple of mild days, however, it is set to be mainly sunny and dry this weekend.

A frosty and sunny start was seen today but cloud will bubble up with the possibility of isolated showers this afternoon, Met Éireann has forecasted.

The highest temperatures will be between seven and nine degrees but this will drop dramatically tonight to between minus three and zero degrees.

The cold temperatures will lead to ice patches forming tonight paving way for a frosty start to Saturday.

"Tomorrow, Saturday, is expected to be a dry and sunny day with light winds,” Met Éireann forecaster said.

“After a cold and frosty start afternoon temperatures will range between seven and 10 degrees as light to moderate northeast winds fall light and variable.”

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

Saturday night will be cold and mostly dry with the chance of an isolated shower along eastern and southeastern coasts.

Frost and ice will form again across the country with temperatures remaining low between minus three and minus one degrees.

"A cloudier day on Sunday,” the national forecaster said. “It will stay mainly dry with light, isolated showers in the east.

"Afternoon temperatures of seven to 10 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds.

"Another cold night on Sunday night with clear spells and isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees with a moderate southeast breeze.”

It will begin to get slightly warmer on Monday with patches of rain and drizzle forecast to affect southern and western counties.

Monday night will be cool with temperatures between one and four degrees.

Tuesday will be mainly dry across the country but light rain will again affect southern and western counties.

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest Wednesday and Thursday will turn increasingly windy with outbreaks of rain likely.